22-Year-Old Flown to Burn Center After Receiving Serious Injuries from Bonfire

August 13, 2023

On Sunday, August 13, 2023 at approximately 12:21 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the 29000 block of Jefferson Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported burns.

Responding personnel were advised the 911 caller reported a 22-year-old male suffered significant facial burns from a bonfire being lit.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was placed on standby, then pre-launched to land nearby.

Personnel arrived on the scene to find the victim suffering from burns to his face, leg and arm. He was conscious and alert.

Trooper 7 transported the victim to an area burn center with serious injuries.

