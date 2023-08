Communities surrounding Webster Outlying Field are advised that there will be weekend Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) test events scheduled to take place Aug. 19-20, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information, call 1-866-819-9028.

To view all current NAS PAX noise advisories please click the following link: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise.