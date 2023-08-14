St. Mary’s Goes Purple Walk for Recovery Event Scheduled – Saturday, September 9th, 2023

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will host the second annual St. Mary’s Goes Purple Walk for Recovery on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m in Leonardtown Square.

This family-friendly, free event will celebrate those recovering from substance use, help end stigma surrounding mental health and addiction, and bring awareness to the disease of addiction and how it impacts our community.

SMCHD is partnering with DJ Dream, Three Oaks Center, On Our Own of St. Mary’s Wellness & Recovery Center, Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center, The Cove, NAACP, and PFLAG Southern Maryland for this event.

The Walk for Recovery is open to all interested community members and businesses. Join us to show your support for those in our community who are in recovery from a substance use disorder. Registration is highly recommended but not mandatory to attend.

Join us for this free, family-friendly event to celebrate and support those in recovery.

Attendees will receive a t-shirt and water bottle (while supplies last). Recovery resources and information will be available. Come walk, connect, and celebrate! Featured activities include:

Recovery Poetry

Lawn Games

Giveaways

Naloxone/Narcan® training

Medication Take Back

DJ

Blood Pressure Screenings

Register online at: eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-recovery-awareness-walk-tickets