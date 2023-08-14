State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci Awarded The Olin Greene Outstanding Fire Prevention Service Award

State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci has been awarded The Olin Greene Outstanding Fire Prevention Service Award by the National Association of State Fire Marshals (NASFM) at their annual meeting in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Along with the award, Geraci was re-elected as the Vice-President of NASFM, comprised of the most senior fire officials in the United States. State Fire Marshals’ responsibilities vary from state to state.

They are mainly responsible for fire safety code adoption and enforcement, fire and arson investigation, fire incident data reporting and analysis, public education, and advising Governors and State Legislatures on fire protection.

The Olin Greene Outstanding Fire Prevention Service Award is a lifetime achievement award established by NASFM in 2008. It is awarded to those who have dedicated their career to fire prevention and public safety and have achieved substantial accomplishments. The first recipient of this award was Olin Greene, one of NASFM’s founders and a former U.S. Fire Administrator.



State Fire Marshal Geraci has served in the fire service in Maryland since 1973, beginning his career with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. He worked his way through the ranks, including being promoted to captain/commander of the Code Enforcement Section. He eventually retired as a Battalion Commander for the Fire and Explosive Investigation Section/Bomb Squad.

In September 2013, he was appointed State Fire Marshal under then-Governor Martin O’Malley. Now in his second term, Geraci has overseen numerous upgrades within the agency, including improving fire investigator safety by focusing on cancer prevention, seeing the lowest number of fire deaths in Maryland in 2020, working with legislators to ensure residential sprinklers for new homes and ten-year sealed battery smoke alarms and CO alarms in all existing homes.

He has drafted successful legislation requiring non-arc-resistant jacketed CSST in all new homes and buildings. Geraci has worked alongside State Law Enforcement Labor Alliance (SLEOLA) in negotiating significant salary increases for sworn investigators, oversaw the purchasing and modernizing of vehicles within the agency, spearheaded efforts on employees’ mental health issues, and sought training on this topic for all staff and their families.

In addition to this year’s award, Geraci was awarded the American Fire Sprinkler Association (AFSA) Sprinkler Advocate of the Year award in 2020. State Fire Marshal Geraci has long been a vocal advocate of residential fire sprinkler legislation in Maryland. Throughout his fire service career, Geraci has excelled in educating about the importance of fire sprinklers from the fire service’s perspective as a life-saving tool that is beneficial but necessary.

