Charles County Police Investigating Motorcycle Stolen at Gunpoint in Brandywine

August 14, 2023

On Friday, August 4, 2023, at 4:22 p.m., a lone male suspect approached the victim who was in the backyard of his residence in the 3300 block of Malcolm Road in Brandywine.

The suspect pulled a mask over his face, brandished a firearm and stole a motorcycle the victim was working on.

The suspect fled on the motorcycle toward nearby power lines. Officers canvassed the area, but the suspect was not located. Officers are pursuing leads.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call PFC Levy at 301-609-3282 ext. 0682. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

