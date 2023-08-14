Man Armed with Metal Pipe and Sword Arrested and Charged with Assault and Resisting Arrest

On Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 8:27 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of October Place in Waldorf for the report of an injured person.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, Jasper Bernard Ford, age 36, of Waldorf, went to the location where he became involved in an argument with another male who lived there.

Ford left and returned with a metal pole and a sword. Ford broke out a side window to the victim’s residence with the pole and then threatened the victim with the sword.

The victim was able to disarm Ford and an altercation ensued. Ford picked up a large rock and threw it at victim.

When officers arrived, Ford attempted to flee but was apprehended and transported to a hospital after indicating he was sick. While in route to the hospital, Ford spat at the officer and remained combative at the hospital.

Following treatment, Ford was released to be transported to the Detention Center. He resisted arrest as officers attempted to handcuff him and he continued spitting at the officers. He was transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he was charged with first-degree-assault, second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. Ford was ordered held without bond by a judge.