Police in Charles County Arrest Suspect in Murder of Teenager on Albermarle Place in Waldorf

On August 9, 2023 at 3:00 p.m., members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Ofice Warrant Fugitive Unit located and arrested Ricardo Kevon Colbert-Lyles, 22, of Waldorf, who had an active warrant for his arrest in connection with the shooting death of Aden Christopher Garcia, age 19.

Garcia was shot and killed in October 2022 on Albermarle Place in Waldorf. In the case, Garcia was in a vehicle when he was shot several times. He was transported to a hospital where he died a few days later.

Detectives assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division pursued leads and subsequently identified the suspect as Colbert-Lyles. An arrest warrant was obtained on July 28.

Colbert-Lyles was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and other related charges.

Colbert-Lyles is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Detective A. Worley is investigating