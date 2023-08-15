Pro Motocross Championship Annual Summer Spectacle Returns to Southern Maryland’s Legendary Budds Creek Motocross Park on August 19, 2023

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. (August 2023) – One year removed from celebrating a half-century of racing, the prestigious Pro Motocross Championship will usher in a new era for the 2023 season as the centerpiece of the newly formed SuperMotocross World Championship.

The 11-round summer Pro Motocross campaign will visit 10 different states over the course of its journey to crown a pair of AMA National Champions with the sport’s most distinguished title, which will include an annual visit to the greater Washington D.C. area and Southern Maryland to one of American motocross’ most famed venues in Mechanicsville’s Budds Creek Motocross Park.

For more than 30 years this legendary venue has welcomed the fastest racers on the planet, from all over the world, for an international showcase of this gritty, awe-inspiring sport, and on Saturday, August 19, the 33rd running of the Yamaha Budds Creek National will host the penultimate round of the 2023 season.



The SuperMotocross World Championship is a comprehensive 31-race season the combines the winter AMA Supercross Championship, which takes place on man-made racetracks in major stadiums across the country from January to mid-May, and the summer Pro Motocross Championship, the original action sport that visits the most iconic, rural venues in off-road motorcycle racing from late-May through August.

At the end of each respective championship awaits the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final this September, which will crown the ultimate champions across a full calendar year of this grueling and captivating motorsport.

The race at Budds Creek Motocross Park will signify the the 10th of 11 events on the summer Pro Motocross calendar and the 27th event of the SuperMotocross World Championship following the 17-race Supercross season.

Sitting just a short drive from the nation’s capital of Washington, D.C., Budds Creek Motocross Park made its first appearance on the championship calendar in 1989 and has thrilled race fans throughout the Mid-Atlantic for the past three decades.

The bright tan hue of the track’s clay-based racing surface is unique to Budds Creek and its tacky nature produces no shortage of traction, which makes it one of the most enjoyable places to compete on the circuit. Adding to the track’s intrigue are constant, often dramatic shifts in elevation and series of off-camber turns that combine to make it one of the most technical and physically demanding tracks in American motocross.

The standalone nature of the track results in some of the most captivating racing in the championship, while the late positioning on the season calendar adds a layer of drama in the battle for victory. To top it all off, the hillsides that surround Budds Creek provide incredible viewing opportunities for spectators, no matter where they choose to watch the action unfold.

One would be hard pressed to find a track that checks more boxes for a world class motocross venue than Budds Creek Motocross Park and it’s the defining factor behind the venue’s decorated legacy. This rural pocket of Southern Maryland has grown to become a world renowned destination for any racing fan and is a popular choice for many to make a motocross pilgrimage to one of the sport’s most revered venues.

On the racetrack, a distinguished contingent of the world’s most uniquely skilled athletes from across the globe will comprise the competitive field set to wage battle during the Pro Motocross Championship. American-born champions like Adam Cianciarulo, Aaron Plessinger, and Chase Sexton will go bar-to-bar against fellow champions from different continents, like France’s Dylan Ferrandis and Australia’s Jett Lawrence.

Event Information

Yamaha Budds Creek National

Round 10: 2023 Pro Motocross Championship at the Budds Creek Motocross Park – Mechanicsville, Maryland

August 19, 2023

8:00 am – Practice & Qualifying

12:30 pm – Opening Ceremonies

1:00 pm – First Motos (250 Class & 450 Class)

3:00 pm – Second Motos (250 Class & 450 Class)

Ticket Info:

Saturday General Admission – $60 Adults / $30 Kids (Ages 6-11)

Holeshot Club (4 Days)- $150 Adults / $75 Kids (Ages 6-11)

Super Ticket (4 Days) $300 Adults / $100 Kids (Ages 6-11)

Pit Pass (9am – 12pm) – $30 All Ages

For information about the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, please visit ProMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the Pro Motocross social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:

Available for download for both Apple and Android devices is the official Pro Motocross App. Fans of American motocross can have access to the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series right at their fingertips on their mobile devices.



Developed by AMA Pro Racing, the Pro Motocross App provides users with the most important information surrounding the Pro Motocross Championship, from series news to schedule and ticket information, as well as broadcast schedule details and live timing & scoring. Download it now via the App Store or Google Play

MX Sports Pro Racing – MX Sports Pro Racing manages and produces the world’s premier motocross racing series – the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. MX Sports Pro Racing is an industry leader in off-road powersport event production and management, its mission is to showcase the sport of professional motocross competition at events throughout the United States. Through its various racing properties, partnerships and affiliates, MX Sports Pro Racing organizes events for thousands of action sports athletes each year and attracts millions of motorsports spectators.

Visit www.mxsportsproracing.com for more information.

Pro Motocross Championship – The Pro Motocross Championship features the world’s fastest outdoor motocross racers, competing aboard homologated bikes from one of seven competing manufacturers on a collection of the roughest, toughest tracks on the planet. Racing takes place each Saturday afternoon, with competition divided into two classes: one for 250cc machines, and one for 450cc machines. MX Sports Pro Racing, the industry leader in off-road powersports event production, manages the Pro Motocross Championship.

More information can be found at www.ProMotocross.com.

SuperMotocross World Championship – The SuperMotocross World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the SuperMotocross World Championship combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, into a 31-event series that culminates in a season-ending two round playoff and SuperMotocross World Championship Final.

Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

