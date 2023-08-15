Calvert Marine Museum’s Funfest: A Classic Fun-Filled Fundraising Event for the Whole Family

Museum FunFest welcomes families and friends to join in a day of laughter, games, and community spirit, all while raising support for the Calvert Marine Museum (CMM).

After some friendly competition on the mini-golf course head over to see who is in the Dunk Tank. Prepare to be entertained as community figures, museum curators, and local celebrities take turns on the hot seat, ready to get soaked in the name of fun and charity.

See the full dunk tank schedule below:



Mark Willis – County Administrator, Calvert County 11:00 AM Kim Zabiegalski – Director of Retail Operations, Calvert Marine Museum Store 11:20 AM Jeff Murray – Director, CMM 11:40 AM Bonnie Barrett – Director of Development, CMM 12:00 PM Dave Payne – Assistant Sheriff, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) 12:20 PM Dave Canning – Major, CCSO 12:40 PM Steven Jones – Retired, CCSO 01:00 PM Stephen Godfrey – Curator of Paleontology, CMM 01:20 PM Matt Neff – Curator of Estuarine Biology, CMM 01:40 PM

“FunFest is a wonderful opportunity for families to spend quality time together, enjoy some friendly competition, and contribute to a great cause,” says CMM Director of Development Bonnie Barrett.

FunFest will take place this Sunday, August 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Calvert Marine Museum grounds. The event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased on-site. Mini Golf: Adults – $10, Kids 12 and under – $5. Dunk Tank: Donation only. Museum admission purchased separately.

All proceeds from this event will directly support the museum’s initiatives, educational programs, and care for the nearly 700 live animals who call CMM home.

If you want to make the fun last even longer, come back to the museum for The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on Sunday night for one of the most amazing and authentic ABBA tribute shows in the world. Come dance, come sing, having the time of your life at THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE CELEBRATION. Tickets are $25-$35 (additional fees apply). Gates open at 5 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m. The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA Tickets | Solomons, MD | Motto Mortgage Preferred • RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion at the Calvert Marine Museum (etix.com)