No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Overturns in Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at approximately 6:07 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single pickup truck off the roadway and on its roof with all occupants out of the vehicle.

Two children were evaluated for injuries. All patients signed care refusal forms on the scene and no injuries were reported.

Photos provided by the Mechanicsville VFD.

