Bicyclist Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Rennell Avenue East in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision involving a bicycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle and bicycle in the roadway with the patient laying on the Northbound shoulder.

EMS requested a helicopter for the 58-year-old male.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center.

Witnesses reported the bicyclist was travelling Northbound on the Northbound shoulder of Three Notch Road when they turned into the travel lanes of Three Notch Road and into the path of the striking vehicle which remained on scene.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the collision.

