Traffic Alert: Maintenance to be Conducted on the Gov. TJ Bridge

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will perform maintenance work on the MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson) Bridge in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties on Thursday morning, August 17, weather permitting.

Work will begin at 9 a.m. and the two travel lanes will be restored by 10 a.m.

SHA crews will be on-site taking measurements for navigational lighting on the bridge. The flagging operation will be in place no longer than one hour. One of the two lanes will be closed while work is underway; flag persons will safely guide motorists through the work zone.

The State Highway Administration understands roadwork can be an inconvenience but is necessary to maintain a safe and reliable highway system.

Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zone for the safety of all drivers and the crews working to improve our roadways.

Customers may contact the SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603 for additional information.