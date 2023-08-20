The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning is seeking public input regarding the 2023/24 draft of the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance.

The comment period for Articles 22 through 24 is open until Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Article 22 – Critical Area: Provides regulations that establish and implement the Critical Area resource protection program for the land immediately surrounding the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. The goals of the Critical Area Program are to minimize the adverse impacts on water quality; conserve fish, wildlife and plant habitat; and establish land use policies for development in the Critical Area.

Article 23 – Marine and Water Dependent Facilities: Provides regulations for the development of the waterfront areas of the county. This article applies to and governs the construction of all marine facilities within Calvert County, in addition to existing federal and state regulations.

Article 24 – Floodplain: Establishes regulations to safeguard public health, safety and welfare by preventing flood damage, maintaining natural drainage, reducing financial burdens on the community, minimizing rescue efforts and ensuring responsible construction practices in flood-prone areas while meeting participation requirements of the National Flood Insurance Program. These regulations apply to all special flood hazard areas in Calvert County.

A public forum is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023; a joint work session is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

You can find the draft Zoning Ordinance articles, map and supplemental materials online at www.calvertcountymd.gov/ZoningOrdinanceUpdate. Residents are encouraged to submit their comments to [email protected] by Friday, September 1, 2023.