Charles County Commissioner Announces Planning of New 228-Acre Sports Complex Coming to Waldorf



Charles County Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling revealed plans for Charles County’s new 228-acre Sports Complex coming to 12956 Poplar Hill Road in Waldorf.

In 2008, Charles County acquired a 228-acre parcel at 12956 Poplar Hill Road as a future park site.

The property has dual road frontage on Poplar Hill Road and St. Peter’s Church Road. The development of this site is a key factor in meeting the outdoor recreational needs of Charles County residents in the Waldorf region as identified in the 2022 Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan (https://www.charlescountyparks.com/parks/lpprp).

Some exciting news as we move forward with a new Parks and Recreation project. Here are the plans for the Charles County’s new 228-acre Sports Complex coming to St. Peter’s Church Road & Popular Hill Road.

