Wrong Way Driver on Three Notch Road Sends Seven Patients to Area Hospitals, Police Investigating

On Thursday, August 17, 2023, at approximately 3:34 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and New Market Road in Mechanicsville, for the head-on motor vehicle collision reported serious.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hughesville and Hollywood VFD’s responded and first arrived units located 4 vehicles with 7 patients in the Southbound lanes of Three Notch Road.

Incident command requested additional EMS units and placed all fire department services except for Mechanicsville in service.

Seven patients were transported to area hospitals with various injuries, all patients were transported with non-life-threatening.

Police responded and are investigating the collision. Preliminary investigation revealed the white Ford SUV was travelling Northbound in the Southbound lanes.

