Police Investigating Shooting in Lexington Park, Male Flown to Trauma Center

August 18, 2023

On Friday, August 18, 2023, at approximately 2:10 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 46000 block of Patuxent Road in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a male victim with a gunshot wound to his back, and a female victim with a graze wound to the back.

Emergency medical personnel obtained a care refusal form from the female victim on the scene and requested a helicopter for the male victim.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the male to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the assault.




