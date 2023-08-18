UPDATE: No Arrest Made as Police Investigate Another Juvenile Shot in Lexington Park

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: On August 18, 2023, at around 2:00 AM, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Patuxent Drive in Lexington Park.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a 17-year-old male inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The juvenile was transported by Medevac to an area trauma center in stable condition.

Deputies located two residences and a vehicle which had been struck by gunfire. Detectives and Crime Lab Personnel responded to the scene and collected multiple items of evidence.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at 301-475-4200 x8072 or by email at [email protected] reference case

number 44071-23.

8/18/2023: On Friday, August 18, 2023, at approximately 2:10 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 46000 block of Patuxent Road in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a male victim with a gunshot wound to his back, and a female victim with a graze wound to the back.

Emergency medical personnel obtained a care refusal form from the female victim on the scene and requested a helicopter for the male victim.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the male to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the assault.

