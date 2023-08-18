September 2023 Events at the Calvert Marine Museum

Dive into an exciting lineup of events, including cruises on the Patuxent, Night at the Museum for Friends with Disabilities, Pirate Day, Homeschool Day, and more!

For more information, please visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Wednesday through Sunday, the month of Sept. – Wm. B. Tennison Public Cruise 2 p.m.

Relax and enjoy a leisurely one-hour cruise on the river aboard the Wm. B Tennison, a log-built bugeye. Capacity allows for 40 guests. If there is a cancellation due to inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. Cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children – infant through 12 years. For more information and to register, visit: Wm. B. Tennison Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Sept. 1 – First Fossil Friday! 1 – 4:30 p.m.: Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from the Calvert Cliffs or other local areas from 1 – 4:30 p.m. to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits.



2 p.m.: Celebrate Labor Day with a leisurely one-hour sightseeing cruise on the river aboard the Wm. B. Tennison, a log-built bugeye. Capacity allows for 40 guests. If there is a cancellation due to inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. Cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children – infant through 12 years. For more information and to register, visit: Wm. B. Tennison Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursdays, Sept. 7 & 14 – Sea Squirts: Rockin’ Reptiles 10:15 & 11:15 a.m.: Children 18 months to 3 years, accompanied by an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. The cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information, visit: Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Sept. 8 – Night at the Museum for Friends with Disabilities 5 – 7 p.m.: The museum and grounds will be open exclusively for guests with disabilities and their families, friends, or caregivers. This FREE evening of fun is offered through a collaboration with CCPR Therapeutic Recreation Services (TRS). Enjoy the skates and rays, fish, fossils, and maritime history in a relaxed and supportive environment. Learn about river otters and meet Bubbles, our otter mascot. Explore the Discovery Room, boat basin, and Drum Point Lighthouse. The Museum Store will be open and full of items for all ages and interests. Take a 30-minute cruise on the Wm. B. Tennison at 5 p.m., 5:45 p.m., or 6:30 p.m. A calming room is available. NEW this year, Calvert Library will offer a 20-minute story time in the Harms Gallery at 5:30 p.m.

Registration Information : Pre-registration is encouraged but not required for museum access – Register online at https://webtrac.co.cal.md.us and search for Activity #170773. Pre-registration is required for each person to ride the Wm. B. Tennison – Call 410-535-1600, ext. 8204 or 8205 to register for a Tennison cruise.

Saturday, Sept. 16 – Pirate Day 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Ahoy Scallywags! Throw on your best pirate outfit and head to the museum for some jolly good fun. Make a pirate craft, build a toy pirate boat, get a pirate tattoo, and walk the plank! Sing pirate songs at 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m., and 2:00 p.m. Activities included with museum admission, with a suggested donation of $2 per toy boat.

Sunday, Sept. 17 – Fossil Club Meeting & Free Public Lecture 1:30 p.m. & 2:30 p.m.: The CMM Fossil Club meeting is at 1:30 p.m., followed by a free public lecture at 2:30 p.m., both in the Harms Gallery at the Calvert Marine Museum. Dr. Vince Santucci, National Park Service Senior Paleontologist, will detail his favorite fossil localities in the National Parks and talk about the stunning discovery of human footprints in the White Sands National Park in New Mexico that are about 23,000 years old.

Wednesday, Sept. 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.: CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursdays, Sept. 21 & 28 – Little Minnows: Rockin’ Reptiles 10:15 & 11:15 a.m.: This month’s theme is Rockin’ Reptiles, for preschoolers ages 3 – 5, accompanied by an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. The cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursday, Sept. 21 – Teachers’ Night at the Museum 5 – 7 p.m.: Join the energetic and creative Education Team at the Calvert Marine Museum for a fun evening, where you will learn about our exciting and free educational programs for your students. Relax with your colleagues in a happy hour atmosphere and explore the museum’s extensive collections in Maritime History, Estuarine Biology, and Paleontology. Brainstorm ideas about how we can better serve you and your students. Take home useful classroom and curriculum building resources. A sunset cruise will be offered to the first 20 arrivals. Enjoy free food and drinks as well as prizes! FREE; no registration required.

Wednesday, Sept. 27 – Homeschool Day: Food for Thought 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.:

The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) is partnering with Annmarie Sculpture Garden (AMG) and Arts Center for Homeschool Day: Food for Thought. Are you curious why animals eat different food than you? Have you ever wondered how animals find food? Or even why different animals eat different foods? These questions and many others will be explored as you participate in hands-on activities and discover the unique environments and collections of CMM and AMG finding food for thought!

Pick up an interactive Homeschool BINGO card at the CMM welcome table, complete the tasks at both sites to earn BINGO, and turn it in at AMG for the chance to win a prize! Each site can stand alone and will provide a great experience.

There is space to enjoy your lunch at both locations! Homeschooled students can participate from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at CMM and from noon – 3 p.m. at AMG. Ideal for grades K-5, but all ages can discover something new. Regular admission applies for both locations.

Pre-registration is not required. Visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or www.annmariegarden.org for more information.