Fugitive Task Force Arrests Charles County Man Wanted for Assault That Occurred in 2020

August 18, 2023

On Monday, August 7, 2023, Brian Anthony Cave, 28, of no fixed address, was arrested by members of a fugitive task force in connection with a domestic-related assault that occurred in December 2020 during which Cave produced a firearm and threatened a woman.

After he was initially charged, a judge ordered Cave could be released on a $5,000 bond. He was indicted on the assault charge in February 2021, but failed to appear in court.

A bench warrant was issued, but Cave could not be immediately located. Based on further investigation, it was learned Cave was possibly in the Baltimore area where task force officers were able to locate and apprehend him after a brief foot pursuit.

Cave was transported back to Charles County where he is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

This entry was posted on August 18, 2023 at 3:32 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.