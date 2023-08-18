Motorcyclist Flown to Trauma Center After Early Morning Collision in California

On Friday, August 18, 2023, at approximately 7:12 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and MacArthur Boulevard in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a sedan and a motorcycle in the roadway with the operator of the motorcycle unconscious.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 responded and transported the patient to an area trauma center.

The operator of the sedan denied any injuries and was not transported.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the collision.

