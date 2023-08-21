Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Life Member Richard Pilkerton

The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of Life Member Richard “Ricky” Pilkerton. Ricky passed away with family by his side on Thursday August 17th. Ricky was a devoted Member of Hollywood VFD providing nearly 50 Years of service to this Community.

Ricky joined the Hollywood VFD on January 15, 1974 and held the ranks of Lieutenant, Assistant Engineer, and Chief Engineer. Ricky was our Chief Engineer for 22 years and was always one of our top responders. Ricky would be one of the first to arrive at the Station for calls and could always be found driving the first piece out the door.

Ricky received numerous awards throughout his years with Hollywood including Firefighter of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Top Responder, Top Driver, Life Saving Award, and a Unit Citation. Ricky was also inducted into the Southern Maryland Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame and was a Life Member here at Hollywood.

During the Carnival season, you could find Ricky operating the Ferris Wheel each year. Ricky operated the Ferris Wheel for 45 years and was our “Go to” for anything about the Ferris Wheel. Ricky was there each year putting the ride together and then again taking it down. He loved watching the enjoyment on the young children as they rode the Ferris Wheel for the first time.

Ricky has always been a big part of our Department. He sat on several of our Apparatus Design Committees including our 1st Heavy Rescue Squad and our 1st Ladder Truck. Ricky’s legend will continue on with the numerous Members he helped train to drive and operate the apparatus along with some of the best designed fire apparatus in the Country.

Below is the information on Viewing and Funeral Services from Brinsfield Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Monday August 28th, 2023, from 5pm until 8pm with Fireman’s Prayers at 7pm located at the Hollywood VFD Social Hall, 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood, MD 20636.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday August 29th, 2023 at 10 am at the St. John’s Catholic Church 43927 St. John’s Road in Hollywood, MD 20636

Interment is on Tuesday August 29th, 2023 at 11:30 a.m., at the Our Lady’s Catholic Cemetery 41348 Medleys Neck Road in Leonardtown, MD 20650

Any Department wishing to bring Apparatus please Contact Chief 7 E. Rogers.

