Police Investigating Second Shooting in Under 24 Hours in Lexington Park

On Friday, August 18, 2023, at approximately 9:55 p.m., police responded to the 46000 block of West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park, for multiple 911 calls reporting shots being fired.

Police arrived on the scene to find multiple shell casings in the roadway with a large crowd in the area.

A few minutes later, police were dispatched to the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Station 39 for an active disturbance and possible gunshot victim.

Police arrived at the Rescue Squad to find a male with a gunshot wound to the head was driven to the statin for medical attention.

EMS requested a helicopter for the victims injuries and Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 diverted from another call and landed nearby.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Witnesses reported multiple residences and vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Police are also currently investigating a teen shot on Patuxent Road in Lexington Park, and a shooting on W Mervell Court in Hollywood.

