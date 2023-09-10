UPDATE: Darmarion Donzell Warrick, 18, Arrested for Shooting a Teenager in Lexington Park

UPDATE 9/10/2023: On Friday, August 18, 2023, at approximately 9:55 p.m., police responded to the 46000 block of West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park, for multiple 911 calls reporting shots being fired. A short time later, an 18-year-old male arrived at the Lexington Park Rescue squad with a suspected graze wound from a gunshot.

As a result of information obtained during the investigation, Darmarion Donzell Warrick, 18, of California, MD, was identified as being involved in the shooting

A warrant was obtained for Warrick, as well as a search and seizure warrant for his residence.

On September 7, 2023, investigators with the Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division, along with the Emergency Services Team, and supporting personnel from the Patrol and Special Operations Divisions, executed the search and seizure warrant at Warrick’s residence. During the search of the residence, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found among Warrick’s possessions. A search of the firearm’s serial number revealed the firearm had previously been reported stolen.

Warrick was arrested and taken to St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he was served with his arrest warrant and charged with additional firearms-related offenses.

Warrick is currently being held without bond.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: On August 18, 2023, at around 10:00 PM, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park for the report of shots fired.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a residence and multiple vehicles struck by gunfire. A short time later, an 18-year-old male arrived at the Lexington Park Rescue squad with a suspected graze wound from a gunshot.

The individual was transported by Medevac to an area trauma center in stable condition.

Detectives and Crime Lab Personnel responded to the scene and collected multiple items of evidence.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Andrew Burgess at 301-475-4200 x8041 or by email at [email protected] reference case

number 44292-23.

Police arrived on the scene to find multiple shell casings in the roadway with a large crowd in the area.

A few minutes later, police were dispatched to the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Station 39 for an active disturbance and possible gunshot victim.

Police arrived at the Rescue Squad to find a male with a gunshot wound to the head was driven to the statin for medical attention.

EMS requested a helicopter for the victims injuries and Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 diverted from another call and landed nearby.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Witnesses reported multiple residences and vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Police are also currently investigating a teen shot on Patuxent Road in Lexington Park, and a shooting on W Mervell Court in Hollywood.

