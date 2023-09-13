UPDATE: Lexington Park Gang Related Shooting Results in Suspect Being Shot in Head by His Accomplice

UPDATE 9/13/2023: On August 18th, 2023, at 9:55 p.m., police responded to the 46100 block of West Westbury Blvd in Lexington Park for multiple 911 calls reporting shots being fired.

Police arrived on the scene and located a large number of 5.56×45 and 9mm shell casings in the middle of the roadway, along with an AR-15 style handgun in the middle of the street. It was noted the AR-15 style handgun had a short barrel (less than 16 inches) and did not have a stock or brace attached to the buffer tubed. (This is considered a handgun and regulated firearm by Maryland.)

Deputies located multiple bullet holes to the victims residence and all the vehicles parked near the residence. The residence was occupied by three adults and one juvenile at the time of the shooting.

A few minutes later, at 10:03 p.m., police were dispatched to the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Station 39 for a possible gunshot victim.



Police arrived on the scene to find the victim, who was identified as Darmarion Donzell Warrick age 18, of California, was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.

Warrick was recognized as a known gang member of the criminal organization known as “503”.

The criminal organization “503” is having ongoing conflicts with a gang known as “Southside” which has resulted in shootings, assaults, and multiple homicides

The subjects who who occupying the residence on West Westbury Boulevard were identified as members of the “Southside” criminal organization.

During an interview with Warrick, he stated he did not remember what happened or where he was injured at. A witness reported Warrick arrived at a residence on Columbus Drive and was overheard stating he needed a ride to the hospital and that he was shot in the head.

Upon reviewing video footage from the areas, a white Kia Optima bearing Maryland Registration “6DH7678” was scene leaving the area following the shots being fired. This vehicle came back as being stolen on August 10th, 2023. The vehicle was observed being occupied multiples times with one subject wearing a ski mask.

Police located the vehicle unoccupied in Lexington Park on August 19th, 2023. The vehicle was towed and a search warrant was obtained to search the vehicle.

During the search, crime lab technicians located human hair, skin, and roots attached to the interior and exterior of the vehicle. Blood and black hair matching the suspects hairstyle was located within the vehicle along with 9mm shell casings, and empty box of 9mm ammunition.

Video evidence and statements from all subjects inside the West Westbury Blvd address found all of the subjects did not leave the residence before, during or immediately after the shooting occurred.

Due to all of the above information and additional evidence which will not be detailed or released at this time, police are searching for at least one more shooter which is believed to have accidentally shot Warrick in the head while the two shot at the residence.

Police located 36 shell casings, clothing, DNA, videos and photos of the suspect/incident.



On Friday, August 18, 2023, at approximately 9:55 p.m., police responded to the 46000 block of West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park, for multiple 911 calls reporting shots being fired. A short time later, an 18-year-old male arrived at the Lexington Park Rescue squad with a suspected graze wound from a gunshot.

As a result of information obtained during the investigation, Darmarion Donzell Warrick, 18, of California, MD, was identified as being involved in the shooting

A warrant was obtained for Warrick, as well as a search and seizure warrant for his residence.

On September 7, 2023, investigators with the Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division, along with the Emergency Services Team, and supporting personnel from the Patrol and Special Operations Divisions, executed the search and seizure warrant at Warrick’s residence. During the search of the residence, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found among Warrick’s possessions. A search of the firearm’s serial number revealed the firearm had previously been reported stolen.

Warrick was arrested and taken to St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he was served with his arrest warrant and charged with additional firearms-related offenses.

Warrick is currently being held without bond.



