UPDATE: Maryland State Police Charge Suspect and Identify Troopers Involved in Hollywood Shooting

UPDATE 8/21/2023: Maryland State Police have charged a man for attacking two troopers with a knife, which led the troopers to fire their agency issued firearms late Friday evening in St. Mary’s County.

Anthony Oliveras Jr., 22, of Hollywood, Maryland, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and the use of a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure.

Shortly before 10:55 p.m. on Friday, two troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a home in the 44000 block of West Mervell Court in Hollywood, Maryland, for a report of a possible suicidal person.

According to a preliminary investigation, the troopers – Trooper First Class John Engleman, a four-year veteran of the Department and Trooper Robert Ruel, a recent graduate of the Maryland State Police Academy – approached the front door of the home, where they were met by Oliveras.

Investigators said Oliveras, who was armed with an approximately 6-inch-long knife, stepped outside of the residence and lunged toward Trooper Ruel, stabbing him twice in the chest. The knife pierced the trooper’s uniform and ballistic vest.

Both troopers fired their agency issued firearms, striking Oliveras. The two troopers, along with another trooper from the Leonardtown Barrack and a deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the latter two whom arrived after the shooting, immediately rendered aid until emergency medical service personnel arrived.

Oliveras was transported by ambulance by the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown before being flown by helicopter to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. for treatment of his injuries, where he remains at this time.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Criminal Enforcement Division Central South arrived on the scene to lead the investigation of the shooting. The State Police Internal Affairs Unit also responded and is conducting a concurrent investigation. Both troopers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, as is procedure.

Assistance was also provided by crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division. The St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office has also been contacted. Maryland State Police are consulting with the Independent Investigations Division at the Office of the Attorney General’s Office as this investigation continues.



Maryland State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting that occurred late Friday evening in St. Mary’s County.

Shortly before 10:55 p.m. on Friday, August 18, two troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a home in the 44000 block of West Mervell Court in Hollywood, Maryland, for the report of a possible suicidal person. According to a preliminary investigation, the troopers – a four-year veteran of the Department and a recent graduate of the Maryland State Police Academy – approached the front door of the home, where they were met by Anthony Oliveras Jr., 22, of Hollywood, Maryland.

Investigators said Oliveras, who was armed with a knife, stepped outside of the residence and lunged toward one of the troopers, attempting to stab him. The knife pierced the trooper’s uniform and ballistic vest.

Both troopers fired their agency issued firearms, striking Oliveras. The two troopers, along with another trooper from the Leonardtown Barrack and a deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the latter two whom arrived after the shooting, immediately rendered aid until emergency medical service personnel arrived.

Oliveras was transported by ambulance by the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown before being flown by helicopter to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Criminal Enforcement Division Central South arrived on the scene to lead the investigation of the shooting. The State Police Internal Affairs Unit also responded and is conducting a concurrent investigation. Both troopers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, as is procedure.



Assistance was also provided by crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division. The St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office has also been contacted.

Maryland State Police are consulting with the Independent Investigations Division at the Office of the Attorney General’s Office as this investigation continues. No charges have been filed at this time.

8/18/2023: On Friday, August 18, 2023, at approximately 10:52 p.m., police responded to the 44000 block of W Mervell Court in Hollywood, for the reported suicidal subject.

The 911 caller was calling from out of state and reported the subject in question was located at a residence on W Mervell Court in Hollywood advising they had plans to commit suicide and requested they call 911 for them.

Police arrived on the scene within 5 minutes of dispatch.

A short time after Troopers from the Maryland State Leonardtown arrived on the scene, a Trooper pressed their emergency activation button alerting all units to a signal 13 (officer needs help).

Fire and rescue personnel were requested to the scene for one victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds, and a Trooper suffering a possible stab wound.

A helicopter was requested for the subject suffering from gunshot wounds, however, the helicopter was later cancelled.

Reported injuries are unknown and no other information is available as the investigation is ongoing.

Updates will be provided when they become available.





