Prince George’s County Police Arrests Daycare Employee for Child Abuse

The Prince George’s County Police Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit have made an arrest in an incident involving a daycare worker at the Morning Starr Childcare Center located at 6000 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD.

Investigators were notified late on August 17, 2023, about the incident when patrol officers were called to the scene. Investigators have conducted interviews, reviewed video footage and consulted with the Office of the States Attorney’s Office on this incident.

The suspect was identified as 21- year-old Latayzia Forbes of Bowie, MD.

Forbes has been charged with 2nd Degree Child Abuse and 2nd Degree Assault. She has been taken to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections for further processing and to be presented before a District Court Commissioner.

The suspect has been employed as a child care provider since 2021. The Prince George’s County Police are not aware of any other incidents that involve the suspect and continue to further investigate this incident.

Anyone with information on this case or suspect is asked to call the CVAA Unit at 301-772-4930.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.