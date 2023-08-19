One Transported After Semi-Truck Overturns in Mechanicsville

On Friday, August 18, 2023, at approximately 11:10 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Thompson Corner Road in Mechanicsville, for the serious motor vehicle collision involving a overturned tractor-trailer.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a sedan in the roadway and a semi-truck and trailer off the roadway, on its side and leaking fuel.

HAZMAT crews from St. Mary’s County Emergency Services and the Maryland Department of Environment were requested to the scene to assist.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated the operator of the semi-truck and the sedan and obtained one care refusal form, and transported one to an area hospital with injuries believed to be minor.

Crews operated on the scene for over an hour. The roadway was closed for over 4 hours.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Police are investigating the collision.

