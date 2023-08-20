Police Investigating Fatal Boating Accident in Chesapeake Bay Off The Coast of Calvert County

On Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 9:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel from Calvert and Anne Arundel County were dispatched to the Chesapeake Bay, approximately 2 miles from Breezy Point Beach in Chesapeake Beach, for the water rescue after a boating accident with injuries.

Firefighters from North Beach VFD responded with Boat 1. Crews arrived on the scene to find two vessels had collided and began performing CPR on one victim.

Boat 1 responded to awaiting EMS with two trauma patients and advised CPR was in progress on one of the patients.

Zodiak 7 from St. Leonard VFD and Boat 41 from Anne Arundel County responded to the involved vessels to evaluate the remaining occupants on board.

Nearby citizens assisted in towing one of the involved boats to a nearby boat ramp.

One victim was pronounced deceased. The second patient was transported with serious injuries.

It is unknown if the remaining four occupants suffered any injuries or were transported.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Department of Natural Resources Police, North Beach, St. Leonard, Dunkirk, and Solomons Volunteer Fire Departments, the Calvert County Dive Team, and Anne Arundel County Fire & EMS also responded to assist.

The incident remains under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.