Prince Frederick Man Sentenced to10 Years of Active Prison Time for Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography

Hunter Lee Kirby, 27, of Prince Frederick, was sentenced on July 26, 2024, to 35 years in prison, with 10 years of active time, for distribution of child pornography and sex abuse of a minor.

The sentence was imposed by Judge Andrew S. Rappaport of the Calvert County Circuit Court.

In July, 2023, the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip that Kirby was accessing and sharing child pornography on his electronic devices. The court issued a search warrant that led to the seizure of these devices. Multiple images of child pornography were identified and Kirby was arrested. Further investigation revealed that Kirby had unlawfully touched a minor female.

Upon his release from prison, Kirby will be on 5 years of supervised probation. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

This case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero.

8/20/2023: Maryland State Troopers arrested a Calvert County man on Thursday August 17th, 2023 after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Investigation developed evidence of possession of child pornography.

The suspect, identified as Hunter Lee Kirby, 26, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography. Kirby was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Beginning in July 2023, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the possession of child pornography online. At about 8:20 a.m., on Thursday, August 17, 2023, Maryland State Police, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspect.

Kirby was arrested about an hour later at a nearby location. A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

