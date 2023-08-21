Civil Air Patrol Squadron Hosting Open House on Saturday, August 26, 2023

The Charles Composite Squadron, local unit of Civil Air Patrol (CAP), is hosting an open house from 11:00 a.m., to 4:00 p.m., on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the Holiday Inn Express, 6860 Crain Highway in La Plata MD.

According to Lt Col Ronald Tucker, squadron commander, the entire community is welcome to attend and learn more about CAP and its missions for America. CAP was founded in 1941 and established as the official civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force seven years later.

Chartered by Congress as a nonprofit organization for the purposes of youth development, leadership, and aerospace education, Civil Air Patrol is dedicated to serving America’s communities, saving lives, and shaping futures.

About Civil Air Patrol: The longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force.

In this role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 80 lives annually.

CAP’s 58,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. CAP also plays a leading role in aerospace/STEM education, and its members serve as mentors to 25,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.

Visit www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information.

