UPDATE: Victim Succumbs to Injuries, Maryland Office of the Attorney General Continue Investigation Into Police Chase and Crash in Prince George’s County

UPDATE 8/22/2023: The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent in the fatal collision that occurred on August 13 in the town of Morningside.

The decedent has been identified as 44-year-old Rogelio Sánchez Gomez of Suitland, Maryland. Mr. Sánchez Gomez passed away on August 15.

8/15/2023: The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating a critical injury collision that occurred in the town of Morningside Sunday afternoon.

On August 13, 2023, at approximately 1:40 p.m., Prince George’s County Public Safety Communications (9-1-1) received a call reporting a black BMW car following the 9-1-1 caller and “firing shots”.

Several minutes later, officers with the Morningside Police Department spotted a BMW matching the description traveling along Suitland Road. The BMW approached the intersection of Suitland Road and Allentown Road when the driver lost control and struck a car in a northbound turning lane on Allentown Road.

The driver of the BMW, an adult man, fled from the car on foot. He was apprehended by Morningside Police and taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. A loaded handgun was recovered from the BMW at the scene.

An adult male driver and two juveniles were inside the car that had been struck by the BMW. The adult man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two juvenile passengers in the second car suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.

The IID is investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the IID at (410) 576-7070 or by email at [email protected].

The Morningside Police cruiser was not equipped with a dashboard camera. Morningside Police officers are issued body-worn cameras. To the extent that body-worn camera footage exists, the IID will generally release the footage within 14 days of an incident. There may be situations where more than 14 days is necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to shield the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has identified the involved officer in a critical collision that occurred on Sunday, August 13, in the town of Morningside.

The involved Morningside Police Department officer has been identified as Officer Stephen Huddleston. Officer Huddleston has been with the department for one year.