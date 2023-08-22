Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Calvert County Team Earns CAHPS Honor Elite Award

Calvert Hospice, part of Hospice of the Chesapeake family of brands, has been named a 2023 Hospice CAHPS Honors Elite Award recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of advanced analytics for hospice organizations.

The team was the only Maryland hospice to achieve the Elite status this year.

This prestigious annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide positive patient and caregiver experiences and high-quality care. It acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey (CAHPS) satisfaction and quality measures.



To be considered for the Hospice CAHPS Honors Award, the hospice agency must have scored above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on the Hospice CAHPS Willingness to Recommend question. If the criteria are met, performance is evaluated utilizing a set of 23 additional quality indicator measures. These scores are then compared on a question-by-question basis to a national performance score calculated from all partnering hospices contained in HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database. Special recognition, Honors Elite, is awarded to those hospices that score above the national performance score on 100 percent, or all 24 of the evaluated questions.

“We began our Annual Hospice Honors Award program more than 10 years ago as a way to highlight those agencies that are truly leading the way in providing and demonstrating quality patient care,” said Ronda Howard, Vice President of Revenue Cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst. “We congratulate Hospice of the Chesapeake on their Calvert County team’s recognition and are so proud and honored that they have chosen to partner with us in helping drive success for their agency.”

Hospice of the Chesapeake President and CEO Mike Brady said earning the Honors Elite Award is a validation of the nonprofit’s commitment to its mission of caring for life throughout the journey with illness and loss. “This is a special and heartfelt recognition of the dedication of our clinical team members and their ongoing focus on the quality of care for patients and their families.”

Headquartered in Pasadena, Maryland, with local offices in each county it serves, the organization is the largest independent nonprofit hospice in the state of Maryland. It provides hospice, supportive and grief care services to residents of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s counties.