Maryland State Police in St. Mary’s County Recover Gun During Traffic Stop in Lexington Park

On Monday. August 21, 2023, Trooper Holder from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack conducted a traffic stop on FDR Boulevard, in Lexington Park.

During the traffic stop a handgun was observed in plain view.

Investigation revealed that the handgun was loaded, and the driver of the vehicle, Joshua Deandre Reeves, 28 of Mechanicsville, is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Reeves was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun on Person, Handgun in Vehicle, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Illegal Possession of Ammunition, and Violation of a Protective Order.