Congratulations to Ben Greb on His Promotion at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center

Sheriff Steve Hall and the Corrections Division is pleased to announce the promotion of Corrections Security Specialist Benjamin Greb to Corrections Security Specialist II (CSS).

CSS “Ben” Greb began his career with the Corrections Division in May 2020. His role in the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center is to ensure the safe and efficient movement of personnel and incarcerated individuals throughout the building by opening and securing doors, maintaining constant surveillance inside and outside the facility’s perimeter, and monitoring radio transmissions, telephones, and computers.

CSS Greb has been instrumental in the facility renovations by assisting with the implementation of new security systems.

We hope you will join us in congratulating CSS Greb on a job well done!

