St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – August 22, 2023

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners presented commendations to the St. Mary’s Striker Soccer Team.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Approved the State’s Attorney’s Office’s application for the FY2024 GOCPYVS Victims of Crime Act grant.

Approved the Circuit Court’s acceptance of the Adult Recovery Court Program and Family Recovery Court Award from the Maryland Office of Problem-Solving Courts; the acceptance of the grant award from the St. Mary’s County Health Department and the sub-recipient agreement with Project Chesapeake; and the acceptance of the Family Services Court Grant Award from the Administrative Office of the Courts for the Circuit Court Family Services Program.

Approved the Sheriff’s Office’s FY2024 Cooperative Reimbursement Agreement and budget documents for the Child Support Grant from the Maryland Department of Human Services for Child Support Enforcement and approved the Annual Equitable Sharing Agreement and Certification for FY2023, from the Department of Justice and Department of Treasury.

Approved the Department of Recreation & Parks’ request for the Commissioner President to sign the request letter for a Sports Complex – Phase II Preliminary Design Services with the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Budget Amendment.

The Commissioner’s will host a Public Hearing tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioner Meeting Room on the proposed amendment to the Energy and Tax Fuel Ordinance.

The Commissioner's next regular business meeting will be Tuesday, August 29 at 9 a.m.