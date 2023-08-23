Anthony Keith Noll, 61 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on August 16, 2023 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s.

He was born on March 27, 1962 in Brentwood, Maryland to the late William Hoover Noll and Laura Virginia Inman Noll of Lewis, Delaware.

Anthony took great pride in his 30-year career at the Naval Research Lab as an Engineering Technician. He was known by many as “GTOny”. He enjoyed his beloved 69 GTO, classic cars and motorcycles especially his beloved “Honda 50”. He loved to work with his hands fixing mechanical issues on vehicles, electronics or fixing everything for anyone around him. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

He is survived by his son, Randy Noll (Rachel) and his grandson Gianni, all of Charlestown, RI. He is preceded in death by his parents. He will be missed by his Special friends Tom, ED, Buddy, Bob, Raymond, Jimmy, Mary and many more.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in Anthony’s name to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

