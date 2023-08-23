Betty Jo Lesko, 90, of California, MD passed away peacefully on August 12, 2023 at her home with her family by her side.

She was born on July 29, 1933, in Paducah, KY to the late Jasper Marvin Cook and Cora Mayhue Long Cook. She grew up in Granite City, IL, and graduated from Granite City High School. She then married her beloved husband Joe Lesko on April 6, 1952 and they spent 53 wonderful years together until his passing. Employment opportunities moved the family to Lancaster, CA, where Betty was a bus driver and a real estate agent. Then onto Patuxent River, MD, where Betty continued as real estate agent and retired as a manager for a landscaping company. She has resided in St Mary’s County for the past 45 years.

Betty focused on her grandchildren where she spent many hours caring for them. Her grandchildren will remember her as a loving gift in their lives. Betty enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends, attending Mass and was always outgoing and active. To quote her Nephew Gary Cook, “No one could tell a family story like Aunt Betty, humor, wit and spunk!” Betty’s Great Neice Pat Hannon is always willing to share her family history research and her favorite Betty comment is, “well that explains a lot.”

She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. It is with much love that she has passed on from us.

She is survived by children Joe Lesko (Karen), Barbara Weathers (Jeff) and Rebecca Lesko; her grandchildren Pilar Lesko, Tyler Weathers, Kaitlin Weathers, Lauren Lesko and Brandon Barker. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Lesko, her parents, her grandson Ryan Heckathorn and her siblings Emma Mann, Hazel Schmidt, Datha Ely, Haskell Cook and Billie Bagi.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 17, 2023 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady Star of the Sea, 225 Alexander Lane, Solomons, MD 20688, celebrated by Father Bob Kilner. Interment will be Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s of Piscataway Cemetery, 13405 Piscataway Road, Clinton, MD 20735.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Barker, Chris Fowler, Christian Jarboe, Spencer Rawlins, Jeff Weathers, Tyler Weathers

In lieu of flowers please send donations in Betty’s name to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

