Eugene “Gene” Joseph Mori, 90, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on August 12, 2023, surrounded by loved ones

On January 19, 1933, Gene was born to Alfred and Florence Mori in Washington DC.

After graduating high school, he married his sweetheart and soon after joined the United States Airforce where he served in the Korean War. After the military, he joined the Steamfitter Union, worked for Johnson Controls, and pursued his drag racing career. He also enjoyed restoring cars and caring for ponies.

Gene and his late wife Emily Louise had three children together, Eugene Joseph Mori Jr. of Silver Spring, MD, Mary Bell of Hollywood, MD, and Victor Mori who predeceased his father.

Gene was predeceased by his parents Alfred and Florence Mori, and his son Victor Mori. He is survived by his sister Ida Finch, niece and nephew Jenny and Ricky Clark, Kenny Finch, brother Butch Mori; his nine grandchildren, Christine Bell, Stephen Bell, Rita Moniz, Alex Mori, Nick Mori, Zack Mori, Daniel Mori, Brian Mori, Kendall Mori; and his four great-grandchildren Tyler Moniz, Jenna Moniz, Crispin Bell, and Zeke Grant.

Friends are invited to join in the celebration of Gene’s life at 12:00 Noon on August 24th at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD. Service at Trinity Memorial Gardens to follow at 2:00 PM. The family welcomes friends to continue the celebration at the Moniz Residence following the service.

