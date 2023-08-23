Wilhelmina Tana Franck, 75, of Waldorf, MD, peacefully passed away on August 10, 2023.

She was born on July 23, 1948, to the late Ferdinand Joseph Tana and Lucia Dolores Rinaldi in Washington, DC.

After graduating from Elizabeth Seton High School, Willie married Steven Franck on August 1, 1970, and together, they had 5 children, Michael, Philip, Mary Teresa, Jeffrey, and Gregory.

She enjoyed painting, reading, crocheting, the beach, crabs, cooking, holidays, biscotti, milkshakes, Amazon, big Christmas trees, and spending time with her family (especially her children and grandchildren).

Willie is predeceased by her parents; daughter Mary Teresa Franck; son Jeffrey Evan Franck; and brother Carl Tana.

She is survived by her husband Steven Franck of Waldorf, MD; Sister, Anna Marie Neat of Columbia, MD; Children, Michael Franck (Sara) of Mechanicsville, MD, Philip Franck (Koriann) of Mechanicsville, MD, Gregory Franck (Jessica) of Mechanicsville, MD; 8 grandchildren Hannah Franck, Grace Franck, Isabella Franck, Sophia Franck, Juliana Franck, Gabriella Franck, Cambria Franck, and Evan Franck.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice of the Chesapeake in memory of Wilhelmina Franck.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD