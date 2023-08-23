Christine Margarete Echino, 72, of La Plata, MD, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2023, with her family at her side.

Chris was born on December 23, 1950, in Washington, D.C., to John Chayka and Margarete Gebhardt Chayka.

After graduating from Suitland High School in 1969, Chris worked as a secretary for the Department of the Navy. Chris married George Echino on September 15, 1973, and together they had two children, Joseph and Lisa. After having children, Chris chose to be a stay-at-home Mom until 1998, when she returned to work as a substitute teacher for Charles County Public Schools for 20 years.

Chris enjoyed spending time playing bingo, gardening, feeding the birds and squirrels in her yard, cutting grass, attending her grandsons’ sporting activities, and watching her family and friends drag race cars at Maryland International Raceway. Above everything though, she enjoyed her children and grandchildren the most.

Chris is predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband George Echino of La Plata, MD; son Joseph Echino (Kimberly) of Mechanicsville, MD; daughter Lisa Echino of La Plata, MD; grandsons, Mason and Dominic Echino; sister, Versalee Estill (Barry) of Laurel, MD; brother John Chayka (Brenda) of South Dakota; sister-in-law Rosemary Echino of Bronxville, NY; nephews Timothy Chayka and Michael Chayka of South Dakota; and many loving cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, with the family receiving friends from 12:00-2:00 PM, with a prayer service starting at 2:00 PM officiated by Deacon Kyte. Services will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Christine’s memory to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.