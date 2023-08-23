Judy Wentz of Leonardtown, MD went to be with her Lord and Savior at 6:41 PM, August 19, 2023, with family and friends at her side, following a five-year battle with lung cancer.

Judy was born on Jan 30, 1948 in Lewistown, PA to Homer and Dorothy (Niman) May. who preceded her in death. In addition, to her sister, Sandra Wolfley of Lewistown, PA, preceded her in death in 2015, as well as her oldest son Ronald Wentz Jr. of Idaho, in 2016.

Judy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ronald Wentz Sr. of Leonardtown, MD, her daughter Rhonda Wentz Bondurant and husband Stuart Bondurant of Washington State, her son Mark Wentz of Leonardtown, MD, and sister Janet Kephart and husband Henry Kephart, of Lewistown, PA.

Judy attended Lewistown Area High School (class of 1966). She and Ronald Sr. were married in 1964 at Calvary Bible Church in Lewistown, PA. She was a writer and homemaker most of her life and worked side jobs when needed, as she was the backbone of her family.

Judy had a book published in 2010 titled, “Life In The Laugh Lane: The Journey,” which was full of humorous family anecdotes and happenings over the years. She was very active in her church such as, teaching Sunday School, and working in children’s nursery care, as well as, church Communications Director and church kitchen manager. Judy also hosted neighborhood children’s evangelical programs at her home. Her past civic work included volunteering with (MDA) Jerry’s Kids.

Services will be held at Grace and Peace Presbyterian Church, 22646 Benswood Road, California, MD 20619 on Saturday, August 26, 2023, with viewing and visitation at 10:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 12:00 p.m., celebrated by Rev. Damon Young and then a reception at the church afterwards. Interment will be private and held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, 655 15th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 59808 or go online to the American Cancer Society.

