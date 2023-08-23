It is with a heavy heart announcing the death of Cristin Sara Wyner, 55, of Lusby, MD, who left this world on the 8th of August after fighting cancer for the last 10 years. She did not lose her battle with cancer, instead she won and triumphed at life.

Cristin was born on April 17th, 1968 to Robert Wyner and the late Cheryl P. May (Clarke) in Long Beach, California. She is survived by her Father Robert Wyner, Husband Kenneth D. Harris, Son Hunter B. Broom, Step-Son Geoffery M. Harris and Wife Erin, Brother Robert May and Wife Kim, and Sister Beth C. Smith (Wyner) and Husband Rick.

Raised in a Navy Family, she eventually moved to Whidbey Island in Washington State, living in Maylor Point, where Cristin attended Oak Harbor High School graduating in 1986. After High School Cristin attended Skagit Valley College, earning an Associate’s Degree in Medical Office Systems Management and Technology. After graduation she began her career as a USN Civil Servant working as the Secretary for the Commanding Officer of NAS Whidbey Island. While there at NAS Whidbey Island she met her future husband and eventually moved to the NAS Patuxent River area to raise their family and continue her Civil Service career. She held various administrative positions at Naval Air Systems Command and ended her 30 years of government service as a Human Resource Specialist at Naval Air Warfare Center, Patuxent River, Maryland.

Cristin enjoyed her life and would do anything for her Family, Friends, and anyone needing assistance. Her generous personality was contagious making each and every day spent with Cristin a lovely day that would always be remembered and cherished. Cristin and her Family also want to send their love and gratitude to Dr Ahmed and the TEAM of amazing Doctors and Nurses at Calvert Memorial Hospital that cared for her and gave her 10 more years of life to spend with her Family and Friends. She will be missed but her soul, heart and zest for life will remain in each of us who were lucky enough to have Cristin be part of their lives.