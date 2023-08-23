Samantha Abigail Pfeiffer passed peacefully on Thursday August 10, 2023 at Calvert Memorial Hospital. Despite being diagnosed with muscular dystrophy as a child, she led an active, determined life full of love, friendship, and dedication to others.

Born May 27, 1993, Samantha attended schools in St. Leonard and Prince Frederick, graduating from Calvert High school in June 2011.

She was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she was baptized at the age of 12.

Samantha attended college at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania, where she majored in business administration with a minor in economics. Graduating in 2016, Samantha returned to her home in Calvert County and began volunteer work with the Calvert County Historical Society. Shortly thereafter, she took a part-time clerical position at the ARC of Southern Maryland, helping to support the full inclusion of people with developmental disabilities. Samantha was in this position for the past seven years.

Throughout her life, Samantha enjoyed camping with her family, watching movies, scrapbooking, and more recently, Wordle. She looked forward to annual trips with her close friends to Gettysburg and made many other close friends at the annual Muscular Dystrophy camp at Camp Maria in St. Mary’s County.

Samantha leaves her parents, Diane and Eric Pfeiffer; her sister, Sara Pfeiffer Brode (Justin); her nephew and niece, Asher and Abby; and numerous cousins throughout the entire nation.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Samantha’s memory to ARC of Southern Maryland, Trinity United Methodist Church, or Food For the Hungry.