One Flown to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Rollover in Clements

August 23, 2023

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at approximately 9:53 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 24990 Budds Creek Road and Dorothy Mae Court in Clements, for the motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway with single occupant out of the vehicle.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter due to the patients injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Photos are courtesy of the Seventh District VFD.

