Two Injured After Semi-Truck Overturns in La Plata

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at approximately 11:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Turkey Hill Road and Crescent Lane in La Plata, for a motor vehicle collision involving an overturned semi-truck and trailer with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a semi-truck and trailer filled with trash overturned with all occupants out of the vehicle.

Emergency medical personnel transported one adult male to an area hospital, and a second patient by ground to an area trauma center.

Turkey Hill Road was closed for approximately 9 hours.

