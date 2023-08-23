Wayne F. Charles Lambert, 31, of Huntingtown passed away August 13, 2023. He was born July 15, 1992, to Michael and Linda Lambert. Wayne grew up in Huntingtown and graduated from Huntingtown High School in 2010 where he was a member of ROTC, swim team, and the track team. Following high school, he attended WyoTech and graduated with a diesel technician degree. He worked as a diesel technician for K.Neal and most recently worked with his father at Seabrook Garage. Wayne loved anything that had an engine, motorsports, cars, Ford Mustangs, boats, and jet skis. He also enjoyed hunting and going to car shows in Ocean City with his friends. Family was everything to Wayne. He loved his brothers and sisters and considered them his best friends. He also loved being a father to Brayden, teaching him how to ride dirt bikes and building Legos, Brayden’s favorite thing to do. Wayne will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Wayne is survived by his son Brayden Lambert, parents Michael and Linda Lambert, brothers Nick Grandstaff (Tina) and Joshua Lambert (Halie) and sisters Candice and Miranda Lambert. He is also survived by his grandparents Mae and Terry Fraley, niece Kacie Lambert, nephews Troy and Jesse Grandstaff, aunt Mary Ann Rebel, uncles Gary and James Lambert and Terry “Butch” Fraley, Jr., as well as numerous cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death his grandparents Charles and Betty Lambert.