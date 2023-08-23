Retired MSgt Calvin W. Blackwell, 66, of Chesapeake Beach passed away August 15, 2023 at his home. He was born February 27, 1957 in Waynesboro, VA. Calvin served 20 years in the USAF. He enlisted at 17 years old during the Vietnam era and worked as a jet engine mechanic on F-4, F-15, and F-16 aircrafts. Calvin also served in Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He obtained many awards and commendations during his military career. When he retired he and his family moved back to Chesapeake Beach. Calvin loved his family and grandchildren and his dog Scooter. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, crabbing, fishing, bowling, playing Yahtzee, and doing yardwork. He loved working with his hands.

Calvin is survived by his wife Shirley L. Blackwell, children Russell Blackwell (Jen), Calvin W. Blackwell, Jr., and Melissa Blackwell, all of Chesapeake Beach, grandchildren Russell Blackwell, Jr., Brent Blackwell, Seth Blackwell, and Caiden Goforth, great-granddaughter Lilianne Blackwell, brothers Charles Blackwell (Janice) and Timothy Blackwell (Debbie), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandson Cody Blackwell, parents JoAnne and Loring Haynes, sisters Linda and Sandra Blackwell, and brothers Michael and Terry Farran.