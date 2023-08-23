Betty Mae Brown, 93,

August 23, 2023

Betty Mae Brown, 93, a lifelong resident of Deale passed away August 15, 2023 at her home. She was born March 31, 1930 in Deale to Alvin “Pomp” and Grace (Rogers) Phipps. Betty loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also liked animals and had several dogs and cats over the years. She was also an avid fan of the Washington Redskins.

Betty is survived by her son Robert Brown of Deale, grandchildren Jeff Brown, Lesha Corbin, Kelly Brown, and Megan Brown, and great-grandchildren Kayleigh Brown, Chloe Corbin, and Aubree Corbin. She was preceded in death by her son Glenn Brown and sisters Eleanor Nutwell and Marie Hardesty.

Visitation
Monday, August 21, 2023
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

 

Services

  • Funeral Service

Monday, August 21, 2023
11:00 AM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

Interment

  • Burial
St. James’ Parish Cemetery

5757 Solomons Island Road
Lothian, MD 20711

Contributions

Deale Volunteer Fire Department

P.O. Box 114
6007 Drum Point Road
Deale, MD 20751

Link:
http://www.deale42.com/donate/

