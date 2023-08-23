Betty Mae Brown, 93, a lifelong resident of Deale passed away August 15, 2023 at her home. She was born March 31, 1930 in Deale to Alvin “Pomp” and Grace (Rogers) Phipps. Betty loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also liked animals and had several dogs and cats over the years. She was also an avid fan of the Washington Redskins.

Betty is survived by her son Robert Brown of Deale, grandchildren Jeff Brown, Lesha Corbin, Kelly Brown, and Megan Brown, and great-grandchildren Kayleigh Brown, Chloe Corbin, and Aubree Corbin. She was preceded in death by her son Glenn Brown and sisters Eleanor Nutwell and Marie Hardesty.