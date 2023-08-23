Stolen Kia Slams Into Vehicle Killing Both Occupants, Police Searching for Driver

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred early Wednesday morning. Investigators are working to positively identify the two victims, an adult female and adult male, and notify their families.

On August 23, 2023, at approximately 2:30 am, officers responded to the area of Landover Road and Old Landover Road for a crash involving two vehicles.

The preliminary investigation revealed an unidentified driver in a Kia was traveling northbound on Landover Road when the Kia collided with a second vehicle that was attempting to turn left onto southbound Landover Road.



The Kia and the second vehicle, a Toyota Camry, caught on fire. The driver of the Kia ran from the crash scene. The driver and passenger in the Toyota died on the scene.

It was later determined that the Kia had been stolen from a home in Upper Marlboro in the hours prior to the crash.

So far in 2023, there have been 827 Kias reported stolen in the county. The PGPD has arrested 176 people in connection with the theft of Kias and Hyundais this year. Of those, 51 are adults and 125 are juveniles.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number PP23082300000204.