Driver Cited After Single Vehicle Collision at Great Mills Sheetz

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at approximately 8:27 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Sheetz located at 20760 Old Great Mills Road in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle struck a pole in the parking lot.

Emergency medical personnel obtained one care refusal form on the scene and transported the operator of the van to an area hospital.

Police issued multiple citations to the operator for traffic/vehicle registration violations.

